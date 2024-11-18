Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ to hit theaters on THIS date

Kangana Ranaut’s much-anticipated period drama ‘Emergency’ will finally hit the big screens on January 17, 2025, after receiving the necessary censor clearance. The film, which delves into the politically charged atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India, promises to bring a look at a defining moment in the nation’s history.

On Monday, Kangana took to Instagram to share the official poster of the film, showcasing the key characters.

In her caption, she teased the audience, stating, “17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas.”

Directed, written, and headlined by Kangana herself, ‘Emergency’ marks her second directorial venture following the success of ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

The film explores the complexities of the Emergency period imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, a pivotal time in India’s political history. Kangana, known for her bold choices in filmmaking, promises to shed light on the power struggles, conflicts, and transformative events that shaped the nation.

The movie features a star-studded cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik, all of whom play significant roles in portraying the intricate political and personal dynamics of the era.

‘Emergency’ is produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films, and Renu Pitti, with music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, and a screenplay written by Ritesh Shah.

In a personal moment shared with her fans, Kangana also celebrated the festival of Bhai Dooj with her brothers, Akshat and Karan. Posting a candid photo of the occasion, Kangana expressed her joy in a heartfelt message, reflecting on the significance of the day, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters.