PM Modi hails ‘The Sabarmati Report’: “Facts will always come out”

‘The Sabarmati Report’, a gripping political drama, has taken the nation by storm since its release on November 15, 2024. With its hard-hitting narrative based on the Godhra train burning incident of 2002, the film sheds light on an event that left an indelible mark on India’s history. ‘The Sabarmati Report’ has now received a significant endorsement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Riddhi Dogra, the film is a collaborative effort by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production. After a tumultuous production journey marked by delays and censorship hurdles, it finally arrived in theaters to critical and audience acclaim.

Taking to social media, PM Modi praised the efforts of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ to bring forward the truth in a manner accessible to the common citizen. He wrote:

“Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it.

A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

This recognition from the Prime Minister has further propelled the film into the spotlight.

The film’s journey to the big screen wasn’t without challenges. Originally slated for a May 2024 release, it was postponed to August before finally arriving in theaters this November. These delays were reportedly due to creative differences and censorship concerns.

Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, and distributed by Zee Studios, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ serves as a poignant reminder of the need to revisit some moments in history.