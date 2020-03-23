Kangana Ranaut, who made her Bollywood debut with Gangster in 2006, is celebrating her 33rd birthday on Monday. She was awarded the Filmfare Award for Best Female debut. Since then, there’s no looking back. The actress unabashedly carries the tag of savagely fierce ‘Queen’ of the B Town, be it onscreen or off-camera. Kangana, being an outsider in the industry to one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, has come a very long way.

She gained more fame and popularity after she played the role of a naive woman in the comedy-drama Queen in the year 2014. She showed her amazing acting skills in movies like Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Judgementall Hai Kya, Panga and many more.

Kangana was called the Queen of Bollywood. Being the recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards, Kangana has featured six times in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list. In 2020, the Government of India honoured her with the Padma Shri.

On this special occasion, we’ve curated a list of movies that marked Kangana’s extraordinary performance in the industry.

Queen

Queen seems to be a turning point in Kangana’s career. She played the main protagonist in the comedy-drama film. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Kangana portrayed the quirky Rani on the journey of self-discovery. The actress also won that year’s National Award for Best Actress.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Sequel to 2011 movie Tanu Weds Manu, the film is directed by Aanand L Rai. Kangana plays a double role of Tanu and Poti and surprised the viewers by portraying two completely different roles. She bagged the National Award for Best Actress that year too.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

Kangana played the historical role of the famous Indian freedom fighter ‘Rani Lakshmi Bai’ also known as Manikarnika. She was widely appreciated for portraying such a bold and strong character in the movie. Kangana has also directed many major parts of this movie.

Judgementall Hai Kya

In this drama genre 2019 movie, Kangana plays the role of Bobby, who is diagnosed with acute psychosis. She plays the role of the protagonist alongside Rajkummar Rao. Kangana was very much appreciated for this unique role and proved how she can pull off any role like a pro.

Panga

Recently released film Panga tells the story of a national-level female kabaddi champion who gives up her dream for her family. In this sports drama film, Kangana played another inspiring character with a message to all mothers who gave up their dreams for their family.