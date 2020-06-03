Panga actress Kangana Ranaut is among those celebs who has been vocal about the smallest of the things. And this time is no different. Recently, the actress slammed her industry mates for failing to condemn local injustices, but commenting on the black lives matter movement in the USA. Her statement came hours after several actors Including Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan expressed their anguish on social media over the killing of a black man named George Floyd by a white policeman, which has resulted in mass protests across the US.

The actress expressed her anger towards the Bollywood celebs who continue to “live on bubble without failing to join the bandwagon”.

In an interview to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “The Sadhu lynching happenued a couple of weeks ago; still no one said a word. It happened in Maharashtra where most of these celebrities reside…Bollywood anyway is a derived name from Hollywood. It is a shame they (Bollywood celebrities) continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which can give them two minutes of fame, but ‘white people’ must drive the bandwagon. Perhaps, it is because of their pre-independence colonial slavery genes.”

Not just Kangana but many other people have observed the same thing. Bashing these stars, politician Omar Abdullah also took to his Twitter and wrote, “So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can’t tweet for Indian lives(sic).”

So much respect for all the celebrities tweeting #BLACK_LIVES_MATTER. It takes courage to bring your cowardice to the fore when you tweet for American lives but can’t tweet for Indian lives. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2020

Kangana keeps on raising her voice on every issue that matters. She had earlier slammed B-town colleagues for not being vocal on the protests organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling a section of the industry ‘sissies’, ‘cowards’ and ‘spineless’.