Kangana Ranaut responds to protests over ‘Emergency,’ calls it ‘harassment of art’

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has strongly criticized the ongoing protests against her film ‘Emergency’, calling it “complete harassment of art and the artist.”

The film, which she directed and stars in, has faced significant opposition, particularly from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the body responsible for overseeing historic gurudwaras in several northern states, including Punjab.

The protests against Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ are primarily centered around concerns raised by the SGPC and other political figures who claim that the film portrays the Sikh community in a negative light.

Ranaut, who represents Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, has dismissed these claims as “propaganda” aimed at damaging her reputation and undermining her film’s release.

This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.

I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh… https://t.co/VQEWMqiFih — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2025

In a tweet responding to Punjab MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who called for an immediate ban on ‘Emergency’, Ranaut expressed her frustration, stating, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist.”

She further emphasized her respect for all religions, particularly the Sikh faith, with which she says she has a close connection, having grown up in Chandigarh.

“This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film,” she added.

The controversy surrounding ‘Emergency’ stems from its portrayal of the Emergency period in India, which was declared by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi between 1975 and 1977. The film covers the political climate during this tumultuous time and its lasting effects.

While Kangana plays the lead role of Indira Gandhi, the film also features prominent actors like Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade.

Kangana’s critics, including MLA Khaira from the Bholath constituency in Punjab, have voiced concerns over the film’s portrayal of Sikhs and farmers.

Khaira, in a post on social media platform X, expressed his support for the SGPC’s demand to ban the film. He accused Ranaut of being a “known critic of farmers and Sikhs” and stated that the film could defame the people of Punjab and misrepresent their contributions to the country.

In response to the growing protests, security measures have been heightened in cinema halls across Amritsar. Station House Officer (SHO) Baljinder Singh Aulakh confirmed that police were stationed at local theaters to maintain law and order.

“We received a call from SGPC that the film shouldn’t be screened. Accordingly, security has been heightened here,” Aulakh told ANI. However, he also mentioned that no screenings of ‘Emergency’ were scheduled at the time.