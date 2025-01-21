Protesters disrupt the screening of ‘Emergency’ in the UK calling it ‘Anti-Sikh’

After several trials and tribulations, Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ finally hit theatres on January 17 but it is still not out of troubled waters; the film is facing protests in the UK. Amid the film’s ban in Punjab, Sikh communities in the UK are disrupting the film’s screening calling it ‘Anti-Sikh.’ The Sikh Press Association (PA) group revealed on social media that people are viewing the film as “Anti-Sikh.” Now, the protests are causing the cancellation of the screenings in Birmingham and Wolverhampton, in the West Midlands region of England.

Meanwhile, Community organisation Insight UK also posted a video on X revealing the protesters interrupting a screening of the film at a cinema in Harrow, north-west London. The insight states, “Pro-Khalistan extremists storm Harrow cinema and attempt to stop the screening of ‘Emergency.’”

Previously, the Sikh PA released a statement about the protests against the politically-charged film. It stated, “UK Sikhs are protesting at cinemas across the UK regarding today’s release of the film Emergency, a biopic of former India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi considered anti-Sikh propaganda.” It adds, “The film stars and was created by Kangana Ranaut, a notorious actress/politician in India, who pushes bigoted rhetoric about the minority Sikh-Punjabi community. Indira Gandhi was the PM who initiated the #SikhGenocide before her assassination.”

‘Emergency’ chronicles the politically turbulent atmosphere of the 1970s Emergency period in India. It seeks to offer a view of a defining moment in the nation’s socio-political history. The title was initially going to release on September 6, 2024. However, it attracted trouble for a long time. The film didn’t receive the certification initially and attracted backlash from several Sikh organisations for its portrayal of the community. Apart from headlining the film, Kangana Ranaut is also serving as the director and co-producer of ‘Emergency.’

Meanwhile, recently the actress expressed her disappointment over the film’s ban in Punjab and reception by Sikhs abroad. In a video shared online, she stated, “On behalf of Zee Studio, Manikarnika Film, and all the members of Ease My Trip, I would like to thank you all from the bottom of my heart. You all gave so much love and respect to our film. We don’t even have words to express our gratitude.”

Continuing, she said, “But, I still have some pain in my heart. Punjab. In the industry, it was said that my films perform the best in Punjab. And today is a day when my film is not even allowed to be released in Punjab. In the same way, some attacks are being carried out on people in Canada and Britain. Some people, some small-minded people have set this country on fire. And you and I are burning in this fire.”