Kangana Ranaut excited for Lok Sabha seat in Mandi

In a move that stirred both excitement and anticipation, Kangana Ranaut, the acclaimed Bollywood actor, expressed her gratitude and enthusiasm after being nominated as the Lok Sabha candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from her birthplace, Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared her sentiments, stating, “My beloved Bharat and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have always had my unwavering support.” She embraced the decision of the national leadership of BJP with humility, acknowledging the opportunity to represent her birthplace in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Expressing her honor and elation at officially joining the party, Kangana affirmed her commitment to serve as a diligent worker and a dependable public servant. Her heartfelt message resonated with a sense of duty and dedication to her newfound role.

The announcement comes as part of BJP’s fifth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections across 16 states. The party has unveiled nominees for constituencies spanning from Uttar Pradesh to Andhra Pradesh, setting the stage for a dynamic electoral contest.

The Lok Sabha elections are slated to unfold in seven phases, commencing from April 19 and culminating on June 1, with the subsequent counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Kangana Ranaut’s nomination from Mandi, a stronghold of the Congress party in Himachal Pradesh, adds an intriguing dimension to the electoral landscape, promising an engaging battle for parliamentary representation.

Amid her political endeavors, Kangana continues to make strides in the entertainment industry. Her upcoming project, ‘Emergency’, not only showcases her acting prowess but also marks her directorial debut, affirming her versatility and creative ambition.