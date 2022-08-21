Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’ to cast Mahima Chowdhury as Pupul Jayakar

Actor-director Kangana Ranaut revealed the first look of Mahima Chowdhury from her directorial film ‘Emergency’. The pardes actress to portray the role of author-activist Pupul Jayakar, Indira Gandhi’s confidante.

Kangana Ranaut has once again donned the director’s hat for ‘Emergency’ which is based on the political upheaval caused by the Emergency declared in India between 1975 to 1977. Kangana to essay on the role of former Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi.

Now another actress joins the cast. Kangana unveiled the first look of Mahima Chowdhury who will be seen as Pupul Jayakar, author and a close associate of Mrs. Gandhi in this political narrative. Revealing the first look of the Actress Kangana wrote, ” Presenting Mahima Chowdhury as the One who witnessed it all, and wrote for the world to see the Iron Lady up, close and personal. Pupul Jayakar Friend Author and Confidante.”

Actress Mahima Chowdhury shares her excitement and honour to play such an intriguing role. She also praised Kangana saying, “You are truly gifted, fierce, brave, and extremely talented and I am proud to work with you on ‘Emergency’. Working with you is such an experience. You wear so many hats with such great ease- of an actor, director, producer. Thank you for casting me as Pupul.”

Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s banner Manikarnika Films, ‘Emergency’ also casts Anupam Kher as late political leader Jayprakash Narayan.