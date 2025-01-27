Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut was last seen in ‘Emergency’, where she portrayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. However, the film didn’t perform as expected at the box office, earning ₹15.36 crore in India and ₹17.44 crore globally by January 22. Despite this, Kangana is quickly moving on to her next project, which is popular ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’.

The actress, who is also a Member of Parliament from Mandi, shared a post on her Instagram story featuring a clapperboard from the film’s set.

Advertisement

The clapperboard reads, “Date: 25th January, Scene No: 25, Shot: 10, Take: 1.” Along with the image, Kangana wrote, “Nothing more delightful than being on a film set,” accompanied by clapperboard emojis.

Advertisement

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ franchise began in 2011 with the release of the first film, directed by Aanand L. Rai. The film, which starred R. Madhavan and Kangana in lead roles, became a commercial success, particularly in Delhi, UP, and Punjab.

Following its success, a sequel, ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, was released in 2015. The sequel became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of the year, earning ₹255.3 crore globally against a budget of ₹39 crore.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ series is known for its unique blend of romance and comedy, with memorable performances by its cast, particularly Kangana’s portrayal of the quirky Tanu.

The first film’s success was further bolstered by its catchy soundtrack and the fresh concept. It earned recognition at the 57th Filmfare Awards, where it won the R.D. Burman Award for New Music Talent.