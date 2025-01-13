Kalki Koechlin discusses the untold struggles of motherhood

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin, known for her roles in films like ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, recently opened up about her experience with pregnancy and early motherhood.

In an honest conversation with ANI, Kalki shared the emotional and physical challenges she faced during her pregnancy and the initial years of raising her daughter, Sappho, whom she welcomed with partner Guy Hershberg in 2020.

Reflecting on the often-overlooked struggles of motherhood, Kalki explained that pregnancy and the postpartum period took a significant toll on her body and mind.

“When you give birth, the entire journey—from pregnancy to delivery and postpartum—can really drain you,” she said. “Your body becomes like a vessel for another life, and everything you do is to nourish the baby.” She highlighted how the lack of sleep, constant feeding, and the overwhelming responsibilities left her feeling lost and disconnected. “I was like, where is my life? Who am I?” she admitted.

Despite the hardships, Kalki Koechlin has now developed a strong bond with her daughter, who is now five years old.

“My daughter has become chatty, and we share secrets. It’s like I have a new friend,” she said, noting how they now have a mutual understanding.

Kalki also expressed her gratitude for the support her daughter gives her, allowing her the freedom to work while maintaining their close relationship.

In addition to her role as a mother, Kalki’s acting career continues to flourish. She recently reminisced about her time on the set of ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, particularly the playful pranks she and co-star Deepika Padukone played on their male counterparts, Ranbir Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Kalki recalled a fun moment during the shoot in Gulmarg, Kashmir, where she and Deepika would sneak snow into the boys’ t-shirts. However, the boys got their revenge during the Haldi ceremony in Udaipur, when they doused Kalki with haldi instead of just applying a dot, leaving her drenched in the yellow powder.

Looking ahead, Kalki is ready to make her Tamil debut in the film ‘Nesippaya’, where she plays the role of a lawyer. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film features music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.