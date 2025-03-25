Kunal Kamra issues statement: “I will not apologise”

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has made it clear—he’s not backing down. In the wake of a political storm over his comments on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Kamra has issued a statement saying he will not apologise.

What is the controversy?

It all started with Kamra’s latest YouTube video, where he took a jab at Shinde. His remarks didn’t sit well with Shiv Sena workers, who responded by vandalising Mumbai’s Habitat Centre, a popular venue for performances. The attack sparked outrage, raising concerns about freedom of speech and political intolerance.

How did Kunal Kamra respond?

Addressing the incident, Kamra took to social media to defend himself. He argued that entertainment venues should not be held accountable for a comedian’s jokes, calling the attack on the Habitat Centre “senseless.”

“An entertainment venue is merely a platform. It is not responsible for my comedy, nor does it control what I say or do. Attacking a venue for a comedian’s words is as senseless as overturning a lorry carrying tomatoes because you didn’t like the butter chicken you were served,” Kamra stated.

Kunal Kamra also hit back at political leaders who threatened to “teach him a lesson,” asserting that his right to free speech remains intact.

“Freedom of speech is not just for praising the powerful. Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a political figure does not change my right. As far as I know, it is not illegal to poke fun at our leaders and the circus that is our political system.”

He further questioned whether the law would be applied equally to those who resorted to vandalism in response to his jokes.

“I am willing to cooperate with the police for any legal action against me. But will the law be equally applied to those who decided that vandalism is the right response to a joke? Will action be taken against the unelected BMC officials who stormed Habitat without prior notice and tore the place down?”

Kamra made it clear that he won’t be silenced. He even took a swipe at the current state of press freedom in India, referencing its low global ranking.

“To those leaking my number or calling me incessantly—my voicemail plays the very song you hate. To the media reporting this circus—remember, India ranks 159 in press freedom. I will not apologise. What I said is exactly what Mr. Ajit Pawar said about Mr. Eknath Shinde. I do not fear this mob, and I will not be hiding under my bed.”