Kalki Koechlin on storytelling, streaming, and her spooky new series

Storytelling isn’t just the domain of big studios and big cities — it’s a force that’s reaching every corner of the country. And if there’s one actor who truly understands the evolution of cinema and its deepening impact, it’s Kalki Koechlin.

Known for choosing roles that challenge norms and spark conversation, Kalki Koechlin recently reflected on how the rise of streaming platforms is rewriting the rules of filmmaking — and watching.

“Even someone in a remote village can now access powerful stories with just a smartphone and an internet connection,” she said, adding that this accessibility is transforming not only the way we consume content, but the kind of stories being told.

Take the 2007 classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, for instance. Kalki pointed to the film as a shining example of storytelling that educates while it entertains. “Today, people from all walks of life know what dyslexia is, thanks to that film. That’s the kind of impact good storytelling can have,” she noted.

Kalki believes that this new media landscape has opened doors for films that are both bold and broadly appealing — the kind that don’t shy away from artistic risks, but also find resonance with a wide audience.

“There’s definitely more nuance in scripts today. We’ve come a long way — but there’s still a lot more ground to cover,” she said candidly.

Up next, Kalki is ready to take viewers on a chilling ride with ‘Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery’, a series that dives into the life of India’s most well-known paranormal investigator. The show, inspired by real events, follows the eerie and often unexplained experiences of Gaurav Tiwari, whose obsession with the supernatural became both his passion and his legacy. Karan Tacker steps into Tiwari’s shoes, with Kalki joining an ensemble cast that includes Danish Sood and Saloni Batra.