‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ set for theatrical re-release on THIS date

Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta’s beloved 2003 film ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ is making a grand return to theaters this November.

The iconic romantic drama by Nikkhil Advani, is ready for a re-release on November 15. Fans are buzzing with excitement as the timeless film is going reignite nostalgia for those who cherished it in the early 2000s.

Dharma Productions announced the re-release on social media this Tuesday, sharing the news in a post that got moviegoers reminiscing about the film’s unforgettable moments.

Advertisement

“Laal ab sabke dil ka haal hai, hone wala ab kamaal hai! #KalHoNaaHo re-releasing in cinemas on 15th November at @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies!” the post reads.

The news of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ returning to cinemas has already sparked waves of nostalgia. Social media users are already sharing their eagerness to experience the film on the big screen once again. “Yaaay… can’t wait to see it again,” commented one enthusiastic fan, while another hailed it as “one of the best films made in Hindi cinema.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharma Productions (@dharmamovies)

‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, which remains a staple in Bollywood’s romantic filmography, is popular for its powerful performances, memorable songs, and emotional depth. The film follows Naina Katherine Kapoor (Preity Zinta), an MBA student in New York who falls in love with her terminally ill neighbor, Aman Mathur (Shah Rukh Khan).

Aman, determined not to let Naina suffer from his impending death, sets out to bring her together with his best friend, Rohit Patel (Saif Ali Khan), even though it breaks his own heart. One of the most iconic moments of the film is Shah Rukh’s heartfelt love confession, “I love you very much, Naina,” delivered while reading from a blank diary.

The film, which also features the legendary Jaya Bachchan, captivated audiences with its raw portrayal of love, loss, and friendship. ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ was a groundbreaking success upon its release, and even 21 years later, it continues to occupy a special place in the hearts of viewers.

Karan Johar, the film’s producer, expressed his deep emotional connection to the movie during its 20th anniversary celebrations last year.

In a heartfelt post, Johar reflected on the journey of making the film, which was the last project his father, Yash Johar, was involved in before his passing. “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us,” Johar wrote, recalling how ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ remains a lasting tribute to his father’s legacy. He also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for making a directorial debut that continues to live on in the hearts of millions.