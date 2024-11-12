Sanjana Sanghi reflects on 13 years since ‘Rockstar’ changed her life

Actress Sanjana Sanghi recently shared a heartfelt reflection as the iconic Bollywood film ‘Rockstar’ marked its 13th anniversary. For Sanghi, who played the character Mandy, the film was more than a role—it was a pivotal moment that transformed her life and career.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Sanjana Sanghi looked back on her memories of working on ‘Rockstar’. She shared a nostalgic image of the film’s first print poster, now displayed proudly in her Mumbai home.

Her caption revealed just how much this film meant to her: “our 11’11’11 anniversary | The day that changed the course of my life, forever. 13 years later, sitting here having my morning chai in my home in Mumbai… Little Mandy may never have been able to visualize this for herself. To Rockstar, and the most precious people & memories it has given me, forever & ever.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011, ‘Rockstar’ starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. The film follows the story of Janardhan Jakhar, portrayed by Kapoor, a young man from Delhi with dreams of becoming a rockstar inspired by Jim Morrison.

His journey to fame is intense and complicated, marked by a passionate, often painful relationship with Heer Kaul, played by Fakhri. As Janardhan transforms into “Jordan,” he navigates the highs and lows of love, heartbreak, and the challenges that fame brings.

‘Rockstar’ struck a chord with audiences for its raw portrayal of ambition, self-discovery, and the sacrifices made in pursuit of artistic passion. The film’s powerful narrative, coupled with A.R. Rahman’s unforgettable soundtrack, set it apart as a classic. Songs like “Sadda Haq” and “Nadaan Parindey” became chart-toppers and are still cherished by fans today.

Over the years, ‘Rockstar’ has earned widespread acclaim for its music, direction, and performances. Ranbir Kapoor’s portrayal of Jordan garnered praise, and the film’s impactful storytelling led to numerous awards and nominations.