Kajol Targeted with Deepfake After Rashmika and Katrina

Kajol is the latest celebrity to become a victim of deepfake technology, following in the footsteps of Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif. The deepfake footage surfaced from a British social media influencer who initially shared it on TikTok as part of the trending Get Ready With Me challenge, according to reports by the fact-checking platform BoomLive.

The deepfake trend has been gaining momentum, with Rashmika Mandanna’s video recently making waves on social media. Subsequently, a deepfake of Katrina Kaif’s scene from ‘Tiger 3’ emerged, created using artificial intelligence tools. The proliferation of these deepfake videos has sparked condemnation from several celebrities.

The deepfake video of Kajol has now stirred up the internet. The manipulated clip features a woman, with Kajol’s face digitally imposed, changing clothes on camera and showcasing her body. Despite circulating for a few days, fact-checking platforms like BoomLive have clarified that the original video belongs to an English social media influencer named Rosie Breen. She had initially shared the clip on TikTok on June 5, 2023, as part of the Get Ready With Me trend.

Advertisement

The misinformation surrounding the deepfake video prompted people to believe it was the ‘Lust Stories 2’ actress. However, BoomLive’s investigation revealed that the video was indeed morphed using AI deepfake technology.

Following the viral nature of Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video, the Indian government issued an advisory to major social media platforms, urging them to swiftly address deepfake content and remove materials that contribute to misinformation. The increasing prevalence of such manipulated videos has raised concerns about the potential misuse of technology for deceptive purposes on social media.