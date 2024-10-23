Kajol questions Karwa Chauth traditions one day after posting DDLJ’s scene

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, acclaimed actress Kajol shared her candid thoughts on the Indian festival of Karwa Chauth, particularly reflecting on its portrayal in the iconic 1995 film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ).

Known for her role as Simran, Kajol expressed that she often found herself at odds with her character’s choices, especially when it came to the tradition of fasting for one’s husband.

When asked about Simran’s decision to fast for Raj, played by the ever-charismatic Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol was clear about her feelings: “I didn’t agree with Simran in a lot of places. Bhookha kisko rehna hai? I don’t understand why people have to starve themselves. Who likes to starve?”

Just a few days ago, as families across India celebrated Karwa Chauth, Kajol took to social media to share a nostalgic poster from DDLJ, marking 29 years since the film’s release. In her playful caption, she wished her fans a “very hungry and successful Karwa Chauth,” and encouraged them to revisit the film at Maratha Mandir, joking that it has “0 calories.”

On the professional front, Kajol is going to star in an upcoming romantic thriller alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh, while Shah Rukh Khan gears up to start filming for ‘King’, which features his daughter, Suhana Khan. Following this, SRK is expected to dive into the much-anticipated ‘Pathaan 2’.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ has remained a cultural touchstone since its release on October 20, 1995. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young NRIs who find love during a European vacation, only to face the hurdles of familial expectations and tradition.