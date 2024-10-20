29 years of DDLJ: Kajol celebrates the ‘OG of Karwa Chauth’

It’s been 29 years since Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s iconic film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (DDLJ) hit the big screens, and to celebrate the milestone, Kajol took to social media with a nostalgic post that delighted fans.

Coinciding with the festival of Karwa Chauth, which also plays a key role in the movie, Kajol humorously dubbed DDLJ as the “OG of Karwa Chauth,” referencing the beloved scene where her character, Simran, observes the fast for Raj, played by Shah Rukh Khan.

In her post, Kajol shared the famous poster of DDLJ and teased her fans by hinting that she might head to Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir to relive the magic of the film.

“29 years to the OG of Karwa Chauth… Wishing everyone a very hungry and successful Karwa Chauth… maybe go to Maratha Mandir and see the film,” she wrote.

For those unfamiliar, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (translating to ‘The Brave-Hearted Will Take the Bride’) is a 1995 romantic drama directed by Aditya Chopra in his debut project and produced by the legendary Yash Chopra. The film tells the story of Raj and Simran, two young Indians living abroad, who fall in love during a holiday trip across Europe.

However, their love faces challenges when Simran’s father, bound by a promise, plans her marriage to another man. Raj then sets out on a mission to win over Simran’s strict father.

DDLJ wasn’t just a film; it became a cultural phenomenon that still holds a special place in the hearts of Indian cinema lovers. Released on October 20, 1995, it became the highest-grossing film of its time. The film earned a whopping ₹102.5 crore worldwide (adjusted to today’s value of ₹524 crore), with ₹89 crore from India and ₹13.50 crore from overseas markets.

The movie also swept awards that year, winning 10 Filmfare Awards, including Best Film, Best Actor, and Best Actress, a record at the time. Additionally, it bagged the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. The film’s soundtrack, filled with timeless tunes, became one of the most popular albums of the 90s.

What makes DDLJ even more extraordinary is that Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir still continues screen it uninterrupted for nearly three decades.