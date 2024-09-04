Jeh captures the essence of Kareena in adorable photos

In a heartwarming display of family love and creativity, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared a series of charming photos, that her son Jeh captures. The snapshots give fans a delightful glimpse into the playful bond between mother and son, showcasing Jeh’s budding skills as a photographer.

On Tuesday, Kareena, affectionately known as Bebo, took to Instagram to post the photos just ahead of the trailer launch event for her upcoming film, ‘The Buckingham Murders’. The first image captures Jeh engrossed in his task, capturing his mother’s portrait on his smartphone, while another shows him pulling a goofy face, clearly enjoying the moment as Kareena poses playfully.

One of the most endearing images depicts Kareena playfully concealing Jeh’s face, a testament to their close-knit relationship and shared sense of fun. Accompanying the post, Kareena wrote, “Mama’s gotta go to work… see you at the cinemas on 13th September,” hinting at her busy schedule leading up to the film’s release.

The Instagram post quickly drew attention from fans and celebrities alike. Notable reactions came from Neetu Kapoor and Neha Dhupia, who expressed their affection in the comments section. Neha’s playful shout-out to Jeh, “Jehhhhhhjuuuuu,” and Neetu’s enthusiastic use of fire and heart emojis added to the warmth of the moment.

This family-centric post coincided with the trailer launch event for ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which was graced by Kareena, director Hansal Mehta, and co-producer Ektaa R Kapoor. For the event, Kareena exuded confidence in a chic black pantsuit, fitting for the serious role she portrays in the film.

In ‘The Buckingham Murders’, Kareena takes on the complex character of a grieving police detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, who is determined to track down a child murderer after the tragic loss of her own child. The gripping narrative takes her through a labyrinth of secrets, turning nearly every resident in the small town into a potential suspect.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. Directed by Hansal Mehta and penned by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker, this project marks a significant milestone for Kareena as she steps into the role of a producer alongside her acting responsibilities. It’s produced by Mahana Films and TBM Films, with Balaji Telefilms backing the production.

In a previous interview with ‘Variety’, Kareena shared her admiration for Kate Winslet’s role in ‘Mare of Easttown’, revealing that her character in ‘The Buckingham Murders’ was inspired by that performance. “I love ‘Mare of Easttown,’ and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I’ve really been dying to do. So we’ve moulded it a little bit on those lines,” she explained.

As anticipation builds for the film’s release on September 13, Kareena is not slowing down. She is also set to appear in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming project, ‘Daayra’, and has ‘Singham Again’ on her slate, the third installment of the popular franchise featuring stars like Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh.

With her multi-faceted career continuing to flourish and the heartwarming moments shared with her son, Kareena Kapoor Khan is certainly a force to be reckoned with in the film industry.