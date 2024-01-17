Javed Akhtar turns 71; celebrating his iconic hits

Celebrated lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar, renowned for his profound impact on the Indian film industry, turns 71 today. As the industry stalwart celebrates another year of creative brilliance, we take a nostalgic journey through some of his top Bollywood hits that have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences.

1. “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” (1942: A Love Story): Javed Akhtar’s poignant lyrics beautifully complemented R.D. Burman’s soulful composition, creating a timeless love ballad that remains etched in the memories of generations.

2. “Tere Bina Zindagi Se Koi Shikwa” (Aandhi): Collaborating with the legendary music director R.D. Burman once again, Javed Akhtar’s evocative lyrics added depth to this classic, capturing the essence of love and longing.

3. “Mitwa” (Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna): Collaborating with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for this modern classic, Javed Akhtar showcased his versatility by penning lyrics that resonated with contemporary audiences, making “Mitwa” an unforgettable part of Bollywood’s musical landscape.

4. “Senorita” (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara): In this vibrant and energetic track, Javed Akhtar’s lyrics perfectly complemented the youthful and celebratory theme of the film, creating a song that became an anthem for friendship and living life to the fullest.

5. “Kal Ho Naa Ho” (Kal Ho Naa Ho): Penned for the title track of the film, Javed Akhtar’s poignant lyrics coupled with Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s composition created an emotional masterpiece that continues to tug at heartstrings.

As Javed Akhtar celebrates his 71st birthday, his contributions to the world of Bollywood music remain unparalleled. His ability to weave emotions into words has not only left an indelible mark on the industry but has also become an integral part of the cultural fabric of India. Here’s wishing the maestro a birthday filled with joy, creativity, and continued success.