Javed Akhtar defends family legacy against ‘son of gaddar’ comment

Bollywood’s revered screenwriter and lyricist, Javed Akhtar, known for his forthright opinions on social and political issues, recently faced off with a social media troll. The incident began when Akhtar made a tongue-in-cheek remark about the upcoming 2024 US Presidential Elections.

“I am a proud Indian citizen and till my last breath I will remain so, but I have one common fact with Joe Biden. Both of us have exactly equal chance of becoming the next president of USA,” Akhtar tweeted.

This humorous comment triggered a harsh response from a social media user who accused Akhtar’s father of having a role in the partition of India, implying that his family was against India’s interests. The troll wrote, “Your father was instrumental in making Pakistan in order to have a nation just for Muslims, then in the guise of progressive writer he chose to remain in India. You are a son of Gaddar who divided our nation on d lines of religion. Now u say anything but this is the truth.”

In a sharp rebuttal, Akhtar defended his family’s patriotic legacy, highlighting their sacrifices for India’s freedom movement. He responded, “It is difficult to decide whether you are totally ignorant or a complete idiot. From 1857 my family has been involved with freedom movement n has gone to jails and Kala paani when most probably your baap dadas were licking the boots of Angrez Sarkar.”

Javed Akhtar’s storied career began in the 1970s when he and Salim Khan, under the moniker Salim-Javed, wrote blockbuster screenplays for iconic films such as Sholay (1975) and Deewar (1975). Many credit their collaboration with shaping the golden age of Indian cinema. After their partnership ended, Akhtar continued to create memorable works, including Betaab (1983), Saagar (1985), and Don: The Chase Begins (2006).

The industry has widely recognized Akhtar’s contributions to Indian cinema and literature. He has received several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri in 1999 and the Padma Bhushan in 2007. Despite facing criticism and online trolls, Akhtar remains a stalwart defender of his family’s history and a vocal advocate for his beliefs.