Janhvi Kapoor visits Tirumala temple with beau Shikhar Pahariya

In a captivating display of traditional elegance, Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor recently graced the sacred precincts of Tirumala Temple in a stunning golden Kanjeevaram silk saree. Accompanied by her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya, and Tollywood actor Maheswari, the trio embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings at the renowned Tirupati Balaji Temple.

The scene was captured and shared on social media by ANI, showcasing Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, and Maheswari gracefully making their way towards the divine sanctum of the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati. Janhvi, adorned in the resplendent golden attire, exuded grace and poise. Her ensemble was complemented by a traditional diamond necklace, matching earrings, and an emerald ring, adding a touch of timeless sophistication to her look.

Shikhar Pahariya, her rumored companion, opted for a traditional white dhoti paired with an upper cloth, while Maheswari, the Tollywood actor accompanying them, was seen in a charming green ethnic suit. The trio radiated joy and positivity as they shared smiles on their way to seek divine blessings.

Following their temple visit, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of the auspicious occasion. The actress posted a series of pictures capturing her happiness and contentment, showcasing the golden saree in all its glory. In her heartfelt caption, she expressed that the temple visit marked the commencement of the new year for her, stating, “and now it feels like 2024 has begun :).”

The images shared by Janhvi portrayed her posing joyfully, resonating with the positive energy of the sacred visit. Her traditional attire and the spiritual backdrop provided a mesmerizing blend of cultural richness and divine serenity. Fans and followers showered the actress with admiration for her ethereal beauty and the auspicious start to her new year.

In essence, Janhvi Kapoor’s visit to the Tirumala Temple, accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya and Maheswari, not only captured the attention of onlookers but also served as a beautiful amalgamation of tradition, spirituality, and the joyous anticipation of a new beginning in the year 2024.