Janhvi Kapoor: Six powerful roles that define her career

Janhvi Kapoor has quickly established herself as a formidable presence in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with her range and depth. Over her career, she has embraced a variety of powerful and independent characters, each leaving a significant impact on viewers. Here’s a look at six of her most influential roles that showcase her talent and versatility.

1. Good Luck Jerry (2022)

In ‘Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi portrays Jerry, a resilient young woman facing personal and societal challenges. Her character’s journey is marked by unwavering determination and strength, painting a relatable picture of a modern woman navigating life’s complexities.

2. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

In this biographical film, Janhvi steps into the shoes of Gunjan Saxena, the first female pilot to serve in combat during the Kargil War. Her portrayal highlights Gunjan’s bravery and trailblazing spirit, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of women in a male-dominated field.

3. Roohi (2021)

Taking on a dual role in ‘Roohi’, Janhvi plays both the timid Roohi and the fierce Afza, who is possessed by a ghost. This role demonstrates her remarkable ability to switch between contrasting personalities, showcasing her versatility as an actress while exploring themes of inner strength.

4. Mili (2022)

In ‘Mili’, Janhvi Kapoor portrays a nursing graduate trapped in a freezer, fighting for survival against freezing conditions. Her character embodies resilience and resourcefulness, providing an inspiring testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure under pressure.

5. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi (2024)

Set against the backdrop of cricket, Janhvi’s character Mahima (Mahi) strives to break stereotypes in a predominantly male sport. Her determination and passion to succeed resonate throughout the film, highlighting the challenges faced by women in sports.

6. Ulajh (August 2, 2024)

Fans highly anticipate Janhvi’s upcoming role as Suhana, an Indian Foreign Service officer. The teaser hints at a character embroiled in a web of international intrigue and political challenges, positioning Suhana as yet another strong and inspiring figure in Janhvi’s expanding portfolio.

These roles not only reflect Janhvi Kapoor’s impressive range but also underscore her commitment to portraying strong, complex characters that resonate with audiences. Each performance contributes to her growing legacy in the industry, paving the way for more empowering narratives in Indian cinema.