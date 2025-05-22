Janhvi Kapoor remembers Sridevi: “Cannes was our family’s special place”

Janhvi Kapoor made a dazzling debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, but beneath the glamour and flashbulbs was a heartfelt personal journey, one that took her back to the memories she shared with her late mother, Sridevi.

In a candid “Get Ready With Me” feature with Vogue India, Janhvi opened up about how special Cannes had always been for her family.

“This place was my mom’s favourite,” she said, her voice tinged with nostalgia. “We spent several summers here as a family. It became our thing, every big moment in our lives, whether mom was receiving an award or dad was on a shoot, we’d all come together. Cannes was part of our story.”

Sridevi, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, had taken Janhvi along for many such iconic moments. Janhvi fondly remembered the premiere of ‘English Vinglish’ at the Toronto Film Festival, highlighting how such milestones were always celebrated as a family.

So returning to Cannes, this time for her own moment in the spotlight, felt bittersweet. “It’s weird coming back without her,” Janhvi shared. “She always took me to her big moments. I miss her a lot.”

But even in her grief, Janhvi carried her mother’s presence with grace—quite literally. Her Cannes wardrobe was a loving homage.

For one appearance, she stunned in a rose-pink Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, complete with elegant pearl jewelry, a subtle nod to Sridevi’s classic style. The look was ethereal, graceful, and deeply personal.

For the premiere of ‘Homebound’, Janhvi turned heads in a custom Anamika Khanna gown. That blended traditional Indian elements with contemporary flair.

The gown featured a dramatic open back. It had a bold necklace worn in reverse, a fashion risk that paid off and became a red carpet highlight.

‘Homebound’, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Karan Johar, premiered to an enthusiastic audience at Cannes.

Janhvi joined her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Her father Boney Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor were also present.