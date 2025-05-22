‘Devdas’ Cannes throwback: When Aishwarya and Shah Rukh lit up the red carpet

Devdas at Cannes: As the glitter and glamour of Cannes take over our timelines once again, fans are diving into nostalgia — and one memory that stands out even after 23 years is the grand debut of ‘Devdas’ at the festival in 2002.

It wasn’t just a movie premiere, it was a moment that brought Bollywood flair, elegance, and storytelling to the international spotlight in a way few had seen before.

Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked the red carpet that year, leaving an impression that still lingers.

A series of throwback photos have reemerged online, showing a radiant Aishwarya draped in a sunshine-yellow saree, her look equal parts traditional and iconic.

Beside her, Shah Rukh oozed classic charm in a sharp tuxedo. Together, they didn’t just represent a film — they represented an entire era of Indian cinema.

‘Devdas’ itself was no ordinary film. Bhansali’s lavish 2002 adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s timeless tale was a feast for the eyes and the heart. With opulent sets, unforgettable music, and emotional storytelling, it stood out as a cinematic spectacle.

Shah Rukh Khan’s portrayal of the heartbroken, self-destructive Devdas struck a deep chord, while Aishwarya’s Paro was a vision of grace and unspoken longing.

And of course, who could forget Madhuri Dixit’s soul-stirring performance as Chandramukhi, the courtesan with a heart full of love?

Though ‘Devdas’ wasn’t India’s first brush with Cannes, it certainly was among the most celebrated. The 1955 black-and-white classic by Bimal Roy had already set the benchmark, but Bhansali’s version brought color, grandeur, and a new audience to the tale.

That red carpet moment in 2002 marked more than just a film screening. It was a cultural crossover. It was Indian cinema telling the world, “We’re here — and we’re spectacular.”