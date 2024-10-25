Janhvi Kapoor posts a picture with beau Shikhar Pahariya

In a recent social media post, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor sparked curiosity among fans by sharing a heartwarming photo with her rumored partner, Shikhar Pahariya. The image, posted on Friday as part of a collection titled “Mems that haven’t made it to the gram,” showcases Shikhar gently resting his hand on Janhvi’s head.

The post, which includes an assortment of photos and videos, gives fans a candid look into Janhvi’s world beyond the screen.

In one of the images, Janhvi is seen playing with her pet dog, a snapshot of joy and comfort. The presence of Shikhar by her side in these moments has fueled more speculation about their close relationship.

Among the visuals, there’s also a group photo featuring high-profile friends, including Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, and Radhika Merchant, where Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are seen posing hand-in-hand, hinting at the bond they share.

While Janhvi and Shikhar have yet to confirm their relationship publicly, they appear together on several occasions.

Most recently, the pair attended designer Manish Malhotra’s extravagant Diwali party in Mumbai. Fans observed a deepening bond between the two as Janhvi, the lead actress of the film “Bawaal,” shared glimpses of herself in a shimmering saree from the event on her Instagram, and Shikhar was present at her side.

Janhvi has spoken openly about the role of supportive people in her life. During recent promotions for her movie “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,” she shared insight into her connection with Shikhar, highlighting the depth of their bond.

“He’s been a part of my life since I was around 15 or 16,” Janhvi revealed. “Our dreams have always aligned; his aspirations are my aspirations and vice versa. We’ve been incredibly close and have supported each other, almost like we’ve raised one another.”

Rumors about Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship first surfaced when she appeared on the popular talk show “Koffee with Karan” alongside Sara Ali Khan.

During the episode, Janhvi dropped subtle hints that fans quickly picked up on, interpreting them as a reference to Shikhar. Later, in another episode featuring her younger sister Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi’s casual mention of Shikhar’s name stirred up further speculation. Fans have also noticed her sporting a necklace engraved with his name at several public events.

On the career front, Janhvi recently starred in “Ulajh,” taking on the role of an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer. The film released on August 2.