Janhvi Kapoor opens up about missing her pets amid travel anxiety

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about feeling a bit overwhelmed with travel anxiety, revealing that she’s missing the company of her beloved pets.

The actress shared a heartfelt Instagram story where she posted a cozy picture of herself relaxing on a sofa, with her two dogs — an American Akita and a Husky — by her side. Along with the photo, she captioned it, “Travel anxiety because I’m missing my boys.”

Her social media presence continues to be a window into her life, offering fans a glimpse of her personal moments. Just last week, Janhvi posted a series of stunning pictures dressed in a pastel-hued mesh saree adorned with floral patterns.

She paired the saree with a pearl choker and matching earrings, opting for subtle makeup and leaving her hair flowing freely. Her caption humorously read, “Felt like eating some cassata but wore one instead,” referencing her outfit’s soft and sweet color palette.

In addition to her fashion updates, Janhvi has shared more intimate moments, including a few pictures with her rumored beau, Shikhar Pahariya. Although the couple has yet to officially confirm their relationship, their public outings, including arriving together at Manish Malhotra’s grand Diwali party, have sparked ongoing speculation.

Janhvi first alluded to her connection with Shikhar during an appearance on ‘Koffee with Karan’, and later, while chatting with her sister Khushi Kapoor, casually mentioned Shikhar’s name, further fueling the buzz.

Janhvi’s journey in the film industry has been a remarkable one since her debut in 2018. She starred in the Hindi remake of ‘Sairat’, titled ‘Dhadak’, marking her entry into Bollywood. Since then, she has built a diverse portfolio, with roles in films like ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’, ‘Roohi’, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, and ‘Bawaal’. Recently, she played an IFS officer in ‘Ulajh’, which was released in August.

At 27, Janhvi has also ventured into the Telugu film industry, making her debut in ‘Devara: Part 1’ alongside NTR Jr. Her future projects include a film titled ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’.