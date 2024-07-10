Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED in Rs 200cr money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez to appear for questioning in connection with a significant money laundering case.

The ED, in its ongoing investigation into an alleged Rs 200 crore scam involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has requested Fernandez to present herself at their headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Jacqueline Fernandez has previously been interrogated multiple times by the ED regarding her association with Chandrashekhar, who stands accused of extracting large sums of money from various individuals to support an opulent lifestyle. The ED is keen to explore Fernandez’s ties to Chandrashekhar and her potential involvement in the money laundering activities under scrutiny.

Advertisement

ED has summoned bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez for another round of questioning in Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. #JacquelineFernandez #ED #Bollywood #SukeshChandraShekar #TheStatesman pic.twitter.com/TBcRSmOT1X — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) July 10, 2024

The actress faces allegations of accepting gifts from Chandrashekhar, purportedly purchased with extorted funds. She has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that Chandrashekhar’s deceptive schemes unknowingly ensnared her.

The case has gained attention due to Chandrashekhar’s alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh. Legal proceedings have intensified, with the Delhi High Court recently directing the ED to respond to Fernandez’s petition seeking to quash the FIR and subsequent chargesheet against her.

In response, the ED has opposed Fernandez’s plea, arguing that she has yet to disprove allegations that she received gifts totaling Rs 7.12 crore from Chandrashekhar, including Rs 1.12 crore worth of gifts sent to her sister in Sri Lanka.