Jacqueline Fernandez reveals the fitness secrets behind her glow

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez recently shared her thoughts on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and the role fitness plays in her life.

Known for her dedication to physical health, Jacqueline believes in nourishing her body with nutritious food and staying consistent with her workout routine.

Advertisement

In an interview with ANI, she revealed, “I pay a lot of attention to my fitness. It has helped me a lot in my life… It is a big part of mental health. You learn a lot through fitness.”

Advertisement

Jacqueline’s Instagram is a testament to her fitness journey, filled with inspiring workout pictures and videos. For her, fitness is not just about physical well-being but also about maintaining mental clarity and resilience.

While fitness takes a central place in her life, Jacqueline Fernandez is also making waves on the fashion scene.

Recently, she dazzled the audience as the showstopper at a fashion event in Chandigarh. Jacqueline walked the ramp for designer Kanika Goyal at the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) event, wearing a chic black metallic crop top paired with a white sequin skirt. Her effortless style was complemented with dewy makeup and flowing hair, giving her a glamorous yet grounded look.

On the professional front, Jacqueline has been busy with her acting career. She recently appeared in the action thriller ‘Fateh’, which also stars Sonu Sood. The movie, based on real-life cybercrimes during the COVID-19 pandemic, has already garnered attention for its intense action sequences and compelling narrative. It marks Sood’s debut as a director, and the film’s gripping story has made a significant impact on audiences.