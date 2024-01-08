Jackie Shroff wins PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegetarian 2023

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has received the prestigious “Most Beautiful Vegetarian Award 2023” from PETA India. Known for his charismatic personality and unique style, Shroff expressed his delight at receiving the accolade. He noted that it was the first time in his life that someone had referred to him as the “most beautiful.”

Amidst bouts of laughter, Shroff humbly accepted the recognition, attributing it to the beauty of the work he has contributed to the industry. Reflecting on the unexpected honor, he remarked, “I never expected that such an award would come my way, but thanks to PETA for giving me the honor. There are many people like me, but they chose me—what do I say.”

The 66-year-old actor, known for his timeless charm, credited his mother for instilling in him a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. He reminisced about his vegetarian journey, stating, “Jab se mujhe yaad hai mai vegetarian hi hu.” Shroff’s culinary preferences draw inspiration from his childhood, relishing the homemade dishes prepared by his mother. “Jo mujhe apni maa ke haath ka khaana acha lagta tha, aaj bhi mai vahi khaana khaata hu,” he shared.

Shroff shed light on his dietary habits, emphasizing the simplicity and moderation in his approach. “Zyada khaana khaane ki aadat nahi hai, din mai ek hi baar khaana khaata hu,” he revealed, adding that fruits and sattu find a place in his occasional diet. The actor’s culinary choices are a testament to his unwavering commitment to vegetarianism, adhering to traditional staples like dal, chawal, ghee, sabzi, and roti.

When it comes to protein intake, Shroff confidently asserted, “It is said that protein ke liye kha lo, but mai dal and chana khaa leta hu uske lie.” The actor has never succumbed to the allure of non-vegetarian fare, maintaining that being a vegetarian is not just a choice but a natural inclination for him.

Jackie Shroff’s journey to winning the Most Beautiful Vegetarian Award serves as an inspiration, reinforcing the idea that a vegetarian lifestyle can indeed contribute to both physical well-being and timeless beauty.