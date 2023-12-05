Twinkle Khanna hails Jackie Shroff as ‘Coolest Guy’ at book launch

Twinkle Khanna fondly reminisces about Jackie Shroff’s response to her invitation for the book launch of ‘Welcome To Paradise,’ referring to him as the “coolest guy on the planet.”

Sharing a snapshot on Instagram of the ‘Hero’ actor holding her book and a plant, she humorously reveals, “He is in the book, and I only got a plant emoji when I invited @apnabhidu to the book launch. Turns out it means ‘Yes, I’ll come with a plant.’ Clearly the coolest guy on the planet.”

Akshay Kumar extended his congratulations with a heartfelt post, stating, “Proud, prouder, proudest… That’s how you always make me feel, whether it’s taking up writing, returning to university in your 40s, or defying age and norms every chance you get. And today, as you launch your new book, #WelcomeToParadise, I just know it will add inches to my already big chest. Congratulations, Tina.”

In an earlier social media post introducing her new book, Twinkle Khanna expressed, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you :)”

Having transitioned from acting in 2001 to focus on writing, Twinkle released her first book, ‘Mrs Funnybones,’ in 2015. Subsequently, she authored an anthology of stories titled ‘The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad’ in 2017 and followed it up with another book, ‘Pyjamas Are Forgiving,’ in the subsequent year. (ANI)