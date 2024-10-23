Jaana Samjho Na: Kartik and Triptii’s romantic song from ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ OUT!

The excitement surrounding ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is reaching new heights with the release of its second song, “Jaana Samjho Na,” featuring Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Released on Tuesday, the track promises to be a standout moment in the film, captivating audiences with its romantic vibes.

Kartik took to Instagram to share the music video, expressing his enthusiasm with the caption, “Obsessed with #JaanaSamjhoNa. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 in cinemas November 1.” The song is a contemporary rendition of a beloved original, initially performed by Aditya Rikhari, and features vocals by both Rikhari and Tulsi Kumar in this new version.

Musically, “Jaana Samjho Na” showcases the talents of composers Lijo George, DJ Chetas, and Aditya Rikhari, with the lyrics crafted by Rikhari himself.

This release follows the film’s energetic title track, which has already made waves thanks to the unique contributions of music icons like Neeraj Sridhar, Diljit Dosanjh, and the international sensation Pitbull. The title track’s infectious blend of genres, highlighted by Pitbull’s rap and the classic “Hare Ram—Hare Krishna” chant, has only fueled the film’s buzz.

Directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ continues the franchise’s signature blend of horror and comedy. Alongside Kartik and Triptii, the film features a stellar cast, including Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, making it one of the most anticipated releases this Diwali.

Set to premiere on November 1, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ will face tough competition from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again,’ promising a thrilling box office battle. As fans eagerly await the film, there’s a palpable excitement to see the return of beloved characters like Manjulika and Rooh Baba on the big screen.