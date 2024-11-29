Is ‘Mohabbatein’ re-releasing on 25th anniversary? Jimmy Sheirgill answers

If you’re a fan of Bollywood’s golden era or grew up in the late 90s, ‘Mohabbatein’ likely holds a special place in your heart. This iconic romantic drama, which debuted in 2000, became a cultural phenomenon with its heartfelt love stories, unforgettable music, and grand storytelling.

As the film approaches its 25th anniversary in 2025, fans are buzzing with excitement, speculating whether it will return to cinemas like many other beloved classics recently have.

Jimmy Sheirgill, fondly remembered as Karan in the film, finally addressed the question in a recent chat with ANI. When asked about a potential re-release, he responded enthusiastically, “25 pe toh karni hi chahie (It definitely should happen on the 25th). Even today, kids watch the film whenever it’s on TV. It’s incredible to be part of something so timeless.”

Directed by Aditya Chopra, ‘Mohabbatein’ boasted a stellar cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aishwarya Rai, alongside Sheirgill.

Set in an elite college, the story explores the battle between love and rigid discipline, anchored by memorable performances and a soundtrack that remains a favorite among Bollywood enthusiasts.

From the soulful “Humko Humise Chura Lo” to the foot-tapping “Aankhein Khuli,” the music is as iconic as the film itself.

While fans dream of revisiting the magic of ‘Mohabbatein’ on the big screen, Sheirgill is currently busy with his latest project, ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’. The Neeraj Pandey-directed crime thriller, which premiered on Netflix on November 29, also stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwary.

Jimmy plays Inspector Jasvinder Singh, a tenacious cop determined to solve a case that has haunted him for years.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Pandey, he shared, “This is my fifth film with him. It’s always a pleasure. We’ve worked on projects like ‘Special 26’ and ‘A Wednesday’, and ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ adds another exciting chapter to our journey.”