Biwi no. 1 re-release: Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor’s comedy classic returns

A beloved 90s comedy is making a big return to the silver screen. ‘Biwi No. 1’, starring Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor, will re-release in cinemas on November 29, 2024.

The film, which originally hit theaters in 1999, remains a fan favorite for its humor and star-studded cast, including Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, and a special cameo by Saif Ali Khan.

Producer Vashu Bhagnani, sharing the news on Thursday, expressed his excitement about bringing the film back to the big screen. “Biwi No. 1 holds a special place in our hearts. It connected with audiences like few films do and continues to bring smiles to faces. We are thrilled to give fans another chance to relive the laughter and joy it brought, especially with its amazing cast,” Bhagnani said in a press statement.

Director David Dhawan also shared his enthusiasm for the re-release. He noted that ‘Biwi No. 1’ remains a favorite for many, thanks to its humor and family-friendly appeal.

“Comedy films are best enjoyed in groups and on the big screen, and this re-release will allow fans to revisit the film’s magic and introduce it to new audiences,” Dhawan said.

The story of ‘Biwi No. 1’ revolves around Prem (Salman Khan), a wealthy businessman who seems to have it all, including a beautiful wife, Pooja (Karisma Kapoor). However, his life takes a turn when he begins an affair with the glamorous model Rupali (Sushmita Sen). Unbeknownst to Prem, Pooja is aware of his infidelity and, in a clever twist, pretends to be the perfect wife while plotting her revenge.

Upon its original release, ‘Biwi No. 1’ received a warm reception from audiences and became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1999. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Anu Malik, became a chart-topping success, with hits like “Chunari Chunari,” “Ishq Sona,” and “Mujhe Maaf Karna” still remembered fondly by fans today.