Is Kriti Sanon joining politics? Check her response

Actress Kriti Sanon sparked discussions about a potential dive into the world of politics, adding her name to the growing list of celebrities considering such a move. The topic surfaced during a recent summit where Sanon shared her thoughts on the matter.

When asked about the possibility, particularly in light of recent entries into politics by stars like Govinda, who joined Shiv Sena, and Kangana Ranaut, who aligned with BJP, Sanon revealed that politics hadn’t previously crossed her mind. She emphasized the importance of passion and inner drive, stating, “I never think that I will do this or that until it comes from within and until I am not very passionate about it. If someday it comes in my heart that I want to do something more, maybe then.” Sanon also highlighted the value of embracing new challenges, suggesting a willingness to explore unfamiliar territories.

Despite the speculation surrounding her aspirations in politics, Kriti Sanon remains focused on her acting career. Her latest film, ‘Crew,’ featuring an ensemble cast including Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan, debuted in theaters on March 29, garnering a mixed reception from audiences and critics alike.

As the entertainment industry continues to intersect with the political landscape, Sanon’s contemplation adds to the ongoing dialogue about the role of celebrities in governance. While her immediate future may lie in cinema, the prospect of a potential shift into politics remains open, subject to her evolving interests and convictions.