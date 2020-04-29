Actor Irrfan Khan, who was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday, due to colon infection has died at the age of 54. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. The actor’s spokesperson has shared the information with an official announcement.

He had a career span of several decades. Not only in Bollywood but the actor was also involved in several international projects including Slumdog Millionaire, Jurassic World, The Amazing Spider-Man and Life of Pi. In Bollywood, his most famous films include his debut, the Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay!, Maqbool, Paan Singh Tomar, The Lunchbox, Haider, Gunday, Piku, Talvar and Hindi Medium.

The entire Bollywood is in shock with his sudden demise.

Irrfan’s news death was announced by filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Taking it to his official Twitter handle, he wrote, “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute,” he wrote.

Here’s what celebs have to say on his sudden demise:

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Heartbroken to hear about Irrfan’s untimely demise. It’s an irreparable loss for Indian cinema. Deepest condolences to his wife & sons. RIP Irrfan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 29, 2020

Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day!! May his soul rest in peace. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QSm05p7PfU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 29, 2020

I’ve worked with #IrrfanKhan in 2004 film AAN and have always known him to be a Brilliant & Versatile Actor, a wonderful human being and a great friend. His untimely demise is a great loss to the Films Industry. My deepest condolences to his family & friends. RIP my friend.🙏 pic.twitter.com/VWD7JozQCZ — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 29, 2020

Indescribably saddened to hear that we’ve lost Irrfan Khan. I’ll always be thankful to him for taking care of Sonam when they worked together & for being her guiding light at the time. He was an inspiration for everyone, a remarkable actor, unmatched talent & a great human being. — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) April 29, 2020