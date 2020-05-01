Actor Irrfan Khan left everyone for his heavenly abode on Wednesday. The entire industry is in shock. His last rites were performed at the Versova kabristan in Mumbai. While everyone paid their final respects and mourned his passing away, the actor’s producer-wife, Sutapa Sikdar, on Thursday, penned an emotional post along with a picture of Irrfan Khan.

The 53-year-old actor battled a tumour for several months and had returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London. He is survived by his wife, Sutapa and their two sons – Babil and Ayaan.

Taking to her Facebook handle, Sutapa shared an image, which she turned into her display picture, in which she had her arms wrapped around Irrfan with the duo smiling, looking at the camera.

“I have not lost, I have gained in every which way…” she captioned the picture.

Irrfan’s son, Babil also took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a story, saying he was “deeply grateful” for the condolences coming in from all over the world.

“Although, I hope you understand that right now I’m not being able to reply because my vocabulary is dizzy. I will get back to each one of you but just not right now. Thank you so much! I love you,” he added.

The self-effacing National Award winner, who acted in films as diverse as Life of Pi, The Namesake, Haasil had stayed away from the public eye after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. In a statement released after the Piku actor’s death, his family said Khan spent his final hours “surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about.

The actor returned to the country in 2019 and shot for Angrezi Medium, the sequel to his 2017 hit. Hindi Medium. However, the actor wasn’t part of the film’s promotions because of his health. He spoke to his fans via a video message ahead of the trailer release of the film.