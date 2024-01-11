Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare seal union in Christian ceremony

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare have officially tied the knot, following their earlier registered marriage, in a traditional Christian ceremony held in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding, a heartfelt and intimate affair, took place on Wednesday and was attended by close family members and friends.

Various images and videos from the Christian wedding of Ira and Nupur have become viral on social media platforms. In one particularly shared video, the joy radiates from Ira and Nupur as they walk down the aisle, with enthusiastic cheers from their supportive friends and family in the background.

Ira chose a stunning white gown for the ceremony, complemented by Nupur’s handsome look in a beige suit. Additional clips showcase the newlyweds dancing on stage, capturing the festive spirit of the celebration.

Earlier, the couple had formalized their commitment through a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra in Mumbai on January 3. Nupur’s unconventional arrival at the venue, jogging in a black vest and white shorts, added a unique touch to the festivities. He further energized the atmosphere by dancing to the beats of the dhol upon reaching the venue.

According to reports, Nupur and Ira first crossed paths during the COVID-19 lockdown, where Nupur was training Aamir Khan, and Ira was residing with her father. Their engagement party in November last year marked another significant milestone in their journey together.