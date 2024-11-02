Inside Alia Bhatt’s Diwali celebrations with Ranbir and Raha

Alia Bhatt gave her fans a heartfelt look into her Diwali festivities, sharing precious family moments with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. Her post, filled with warmth, tradition, and familial love, quickly captured hearts online.

In her Instagram update, Alia encapsulated the spirit of Diwali, captioning her post with, “Lights, love, and precious moments. Happy Diwali.”

Set to the background tune of ‘Kesariya,’ her photos radiated joy and showcased intimate moments from their celebration. The family appeared in matching golden outfits, a nod to traditional elegance, with little Raha stealing the spotlight as she joined in the festive Aarti.

The Diwali celebration didn’t just stop there; it extended to the broader family. Alia shared affectionate moments with her sister Shaheen and her mother, Soni Razdan.

Another photo featured Raha with her paternal grandmother, Neetu Kapoor, capturing the blessings and warmth of a multi-generational gathering.

One of the most striking images showed Alia in a golden saree, gracefully posed under Diwali lights, with her hair beautifully adorned with marigold flowers, evoking traditional charm. The final picture displayed a vibrant flower rangoli, adding a colorful touch to her festive album.

On the professional side, Alia has recently wrapped up her work on ‘Jigra,’ directed by Vasan Bala. Her next major role will be in ‘Alpha’. It’s a groundbreaking entry in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe, where she will star alongside Sharvari. Ranbir, too, has an exciting lineup; he will soon be seen in ‘Love and War,’ directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, where he shares the screen with Alia and Vicky Kaushal.