“Hungama 2” is all set for an OTT release on July 23 while the trailer of the Priyadarshan directorial, toplined by Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty, drops on July 1.

Shilpa announced the news on Instagram sharing a poster of the film. “Can’t keep calm, kyunki ab hoga Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 trailer coming out on July 1st on Disney+ Hotstar VIP! You don’t want to miss this!” she wrote.

Rawal, too confirmed the date on Twitter: tweeted: “Get ready for double the Hungama! #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex #Hungama2 Trailer out on July 1st.”

“IT’S OFFICIAL… #HUNGAMA2 TO PREMIERE ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR… TRAILER TOMORROW… Director #Priyadarshan’s next venture #Hungama2 – starring #PareshRawal, #ShilpaShettyKundra, #MeezaanJafri and #PranithaSubhash – premieres 23 July 2021 on #DisneyPlusHotstar,” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

“Hungama 2” marks Shilpa’s comeback to Bollywood after a gap of 13 years. The film also stars Meezaan Jaffrey and Pranitha Subhash.