Huma Qureshi confirms return to ‘Jolly LLB 3’ as Pushpa Pandey

Huma Qureshi is all set to reprise her role in the upcoming courtroom dramedy, ‘Jolly LLB 3’. After days of speculation, the actress herself confirmed the news on her Instagram handle. Sharing three delightful pictures, she donned a charming white kurti adorned with floral motifs, complemented by a pink dupatta and earrings. In the caption, she excitedly announced her return as Pushpa Pandey, adding a touch of humor by acknowledging that the photos were clicked by none other than Akshay Kumar himself.

In this installment, Huma will portray Akshay Kumar’s wife, marking her reunion with the superstar after their collaboration in ‘Bell Bottom’ (2021). Additionally, she will share the screen with Arshad Warsi once again, following their memorable performance in ‘Dedh Ishqiya’ (2014).

Meanwhile, filming for ‘Jolly LLB 3’ is already underway with Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi diving into their respective roles. Akshay shared a lively video from the sets featuring himself, Arshad, and Saurabh Shukla, providing fans with a glimpse into the film’s behind-the-scenes antics. The clip showcases Arshad playfully cautioning everyone about “Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate,” before Akshay humorously introduces himself as the “original” Jolly.

With anticipation building up for this latest installment, fans can expect a blend of comedy, drama, and courtroom thrills as Jolly, portrayed by Arshad and Akshay, lock horns once again. As Huma Qureshi rejoins the ensemble, the excitement surrounding ‘Jolly LLB 3’ continues to soar, promising audiences another entertaining ride filled with laughter and suspense.