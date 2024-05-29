PM Modi hints at conspiracy behind Odisha CM’s deteriorating health

Raking up the health condition of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said there may be a conspiracy behind the ‘sudden’ deterioration of the health condition of Odisha CM.

Modi addressing poll rallies at Mayurbhanj and Balasore parliamentary constituencies said the BJP Government, if it comes to power in Odisha, will constitute a special committee to ascertain the deterioration of his health in the last one year.

”Now-a-days, all well-wishers of Naveen Babu (CM Naveen Patnaik) are concerned about his failing health in the last one year. Those who are close to him over the years, are worried how his health deteriorated so much. Whenever they meet they discuss Naveen Babu’s health. They feel that he is unable to do anything by himself,” he said at the election rallies.

Advertisement

These people are of the view that there could be a conspiracy behind his deteriorating health, Modi pointed out.

”The question lies whether there is conspiracy in it. Odisha people have the right to know about it. Is there the involvement of the lobby enjoying power in Odisha in the name of CM Naveen?” the PM asked.

Modi’s expression of concern on Mr Patnaik’s health came close on the heels of remarks by Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pertaining to the poor health of Patnaik.

In a video posted on social media platforms, it was observed that Patnaik’s hands were shaking while he was speaking at an election meeting.

“This is a deeply distressing video. Shri V K Pandian ji is even controlling the hand movements of Shri Naveen babu.” Assam CM Sarma stated in a post on X yesterday.

It’s pertinent to note here that Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a poll rally on 21 May targeted Patnaik insinuating towards his falling health by saying that Naveen Patnaik, who is 77 years old, should retire due to his “advanced age and health issues”.

During the electioneering, the BJP has all along raised the emotive Odia pride issue alleging that Patnaik has been held captive by an outsider Tamil Nadu-born bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian. Patnaik has groomed the ex-bureaucrat as his political successor.

CM Patnaik has come under scathing attack from the BJP during the poll campaigning. Right from BJP’s top heavyweights to state level leaders, none has spared Patnaik from raking what they say on CM’s deteriorating health and hijacking the administration by Pandian.