Optional home voting facility marks a paradigm shift in electoral process: ECI

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said the optional home voting facility marks a paradigm shift in the electoral process and has been made available for the first time in the history of India’s Lok Sabha elections.

“Facility for voting (through postal ballot) from the comfort of home for senior citizens above 85 years of age and PwDs with 40 per cent benchmark disability has been extended for the first time on pan India basis in general elections. The optional home voting facility marks a paradigm shift in the electoral process and has been made available for the first time in the history of India’s general elections,” the poll said in a communiqué.

The ECI said this facility has received an enthusiastic response from voters in the ongoing general elections.

Advertisement

Elaborating about the home voting, the poll panel said, “Voting from home takes place with involvement of a full contingent of polling staff and security personnel with secrecy of voting diligently maintained. Agents of candidates are also allowed to accompany polling teams to witness the process.”

To bridge any infrastructural gaps, the ECI said it ensured that every polling booth is on the ground floor, equipped with assured amenities including ramps, signages for voters, parking space, separate queues, and volunteers.

“Additionally, ECI’s Saksham app has facilitated PwDs for availing various facilities at polling stations like wheelchairs, pick-and-drop and volunteer services. There have been over 1.78 lakh downloads of the app since the announcement of elections,” it said.

The ECI said it has also made provisions for braille on EVMs, Braille enabled EPIC, and voter slips to assist visually impaired electors.

Apart from eradicating physical barriers to voting, the poll panel said it also made efforts to address social barriers and stigma surrounding certain vulnerable populations like Transgenders, sex workers, PVTGs to ensure their participation in the election process.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June. The seventh phase of voting is scheduled to take place on 1st June. The results will be declared on 4th June.