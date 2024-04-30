Arshad Warsi prays at Ajmer Dargah amid ‘Jolly LLB 3’ shoot

Actor Arshad Warsi has taken a break from his bustling schedule to grace the vibrant streets of Ajmer, where he’s currently shooting for the much-anticipated ‘Jolly LLB 3’. But it’s not just work that’s brought him here; he’s also seized the opportunity to pay homage at the revered Khwaja Garib Nawaz shrine, a sacred site dedicated to the Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti.

The Ajmer rendezvous isn’t solely Arshad’s gig; fellow Bollywood heavyweight Akshay Kumar is joining the scene on May 1. While the official word on the film is still under wraps, fans are already buzzing with excitement. Subhash Kapoor helms the directorial reins for this installment.

This isn’t the first time Arshad and Akshay have teamed up on the big screen. Their chemistry lit up screens previously in ‘Jolly LLB 2’, the spiritual successor to the 2013 hit ‘Jolly LLB’. The initial flick starred Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in leading roles, with Amrita Rao adding her charm to the mix.

Beyond the legal drama, the dynamic duo is also ready to spark laughter in ‘Welcome 3’. Akshay Kumar, known for his penchant for surprises, treated fans on his birthday last year with a teaser of the film on social media, hinting at a rollicking adventure ahead.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, ‘Welcome 3’ promises a riot of entertainment with a star-studded cast including Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Shreyas Talpade, and many more. Scheduled for release on December 20, 2024, the film has already set hearts racing with its teaser and promises to be a rollercoaster ride of fun and frolic.

As the cameras roll and the stars align, Ajmer becomes not just a shooting location, but a vibrant backdrop for cinematic magic and spiritual reflection, blending the worlds of reel and real seamlessly. And for Arshad Warsi, this journey isn’t just about portraying a character; it’s about embracing the essence of the place, adding a touch of soul to his cinematic endeavors.