Hrithik’s ‘Fighter’ in 3D and IMAX on Republic Day 2024

In a cinematic leap, Siddharth Anand’s much-anticipated film, “Fighter,” featuring the stellar trio of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, is set to break new ground by being the first Hrithik Roshan starrer to hit the screens in a three-dimensional extravaganza. Adding to the anticipation, Anand has also secured an IMAX version of the film, promising an immersive experience for the audience.

Scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, Fighter will unfold its gripping narrative in 2D, 3D, and the larger-than-life IMAX 3D format. Siddharth Anand has painstakingly crafted Fighter as an aerial action spectacle tailored for the grandiosity of the big screen, aiming to transport viewers into the heart-pounding world of adrenaline-fueled sequences.

With the film strategically timed for the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, Fighter seeks to not only captivate audiences with its compelling storyline but also with its groundbreaking visual presentation. The action sequences, including those featuring high-octane Fighter jets, have been meticulously designed to make an impact in both 2D and 3D dimensions.

Advertisement

Sources close to the production reveal Anand’s aspiration to elevate the cinematic experience with Fighter. The decision to release the film in premium formats such as 3D and IMAX 3D signifies a deliberate move towards offering a heightened viewing experience. The film’s background score and music, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, have been tailored for Atmos & IMAX formats, promising a holistic theatrical journey.

For Deepika Padukone, Fighter marks her second foray into the realm of 3D and IMAX, following her earlier stint in Padmavat. Notably, both films share a Republic Day release, adding an intriguing layer to the actress’s cinematic calendar.

As the countdown to the film’s release begins, fans can expect a tantalizing glimpse into the world of Fighter with the imminent release of its teaser later this week. Alongside the promise of captivating music from Vishal and Shekhar, the film is poised to deliver on its commitment to spectacular aerial action sequences and dramatic high points. Fighter is gearing up to redefine the cinematic landscape, offering audiences an unparalleled visual and auditory feast come January 25, 2024.