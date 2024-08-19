Hrithik Roshan to cameo as War’s Kabir in YRF’s ‘Alpha’

Within the development of several cinematic universes in the Indian Film Industry, YRF’s Spy Universe holds a prominent place. The makers have kept the audience on their toes with the announcement of the franchise’s first female-led spy film, ‘Alpha’, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film will add two more stars to its expanding ensemble, including Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan, Salman Khan as Tiger, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from ‘War’. Recent updates suggest a power-packed cameo by Hrithik as Kabir in ‘Alpha’.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Hrithik’s upcoming sequel, ‘War 2’, has connection with Alia and Sharvari’s ‘Alpha’ as both films are under development. A source close to the films disclosed to the publication that Hrithik will appear as Alia Bhatt’s mentor in ‘Alpha’. Hrithik’s appearance may link the films of the franchise and could be crucial for its future. Previously, Salman Khan had a cameo in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’, while SRK and Hrithik appeared in Salman’s ‘Tiger 3’.

Hrithik Roshan first portrayed Kabir in ‘War’, where he starred alongside Tiger Shroff in an action-packed spy film that saw them transition from formidable foes to powerful allies. Hrithik is now ready to reprise his role in the sequel, which will also feature Kiara Advani in a never-before-seen avatar as she performs an intense ‘commando fight.’

On the other hand, ‘Alpha’ will feature the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and ‘Munjya’ stars playing ace agents tasked with taking down a global threat. ‘Animal’ stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor will join the duo. The title of the film was teased on July 5, featuring a tantalizing voiceover by Alia, who said, “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tez, sabse veer. Dhyan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein humesha raaj karega…Alpha.”

As fans eagerly await the arrival of ‘War 2’ and ‘Alpha’, Alia Bhatt is also gearing up for the release of ‘Jigra’, which also stars Vedang Raina. While Hrithik Roshan last appeared in ‘Fighter’, Sharvari in the horror-comedy ‘Munjya’ and the actioner ‘Vedaa’.