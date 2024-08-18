Karan Singh Grover celebrates daughter Devi’s resilience

Actor Karan Singh Grover, currently earning accolades for his role in the film ‘Fighter’, recently opened up about his personal life and the remarkable strength of his family, particularly his daughter Devi and wife Bipasha Basu. Their journey has been a testament to resilience and love, especially in light of the challenges they’ve faced.

In a heartfelt interview with ANI, Karan shared the emotional and physical hurdles his family has overcome. Devi, his young daughter, was born with a heart condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD), which required significant medical intervention. Reflecting on this experience, Karan praised Devi and Bipasha for their incredible strength.

“Devi is a true fighter, and Bipasha has shown a transformation that is nothing short of extraordinary,” Karan explained. “Seeing her evolve from a woman into a mother who remains unshaken by the trials we’ve faced has been awe-inspiring. This ordeal has only solidified her strength and grounded nature.”

Karan also expressed his deep admiration for Bipasha, who he described as a “superhuman” in the way she has handled the situation. He emphasized that all women are fighters, but Devi’s early struggles and the subsequent medical procedures have highlighted the extraordinary resilience of both mother and child. “As a parent, it’s devastating to watch your child go through such a procedure, but Devi’s unwavering spirit has been a beacon of hope for us.”

On a lighter note, Karan spoke fondly of Devi’s joyful presence in their lives. “She brings sunshine into our days, even when it’s cloudy outside. She wakes up with a smile and a routine that brings so much joy—she greets the sunlight with ‘Namo Namo’ and recites the Gayatri Mantra. Her presence is a constant reminder of pure joy and positivity.”

Karan Singh Grover admitted that his own moodiness can sometimes cast a shadow, but Devi’s infectious happiness and affirmations, like “I am pure joy,” have a remarkable ability to uplift everyone around her. “Despite my tendencies to be moody, Devi’s joy is a powerful force that keeps the family’s spirits high,” he said.

Bipasha and Karan welcomed their first child on November 12, 2022, six years after their marriage. The early days of parenthood were overshadowed by a significant health challenge for their daughter. In August of the previous year, Bipasha shared the emotional details of Devi’s heart condition during an Instagram Live session with actor Neha Dhupia.

Bipasha revealed that Devi was born with two holes in her heart, a condition that required surgery when she was just three months old. “Our journey has been far from ordinary,” Bipasha confessed, her voice tinged with emotion. “Discovering Devi’s condition was a shock, and navigating the medical process was incredibly tough. It was a challenge I wouldn’t wish on any new parent.”

She continued to explain the technicalities of VSD, a condition where a hole in the heart’s ventricular septum causes abnormal blood flow between the heart’s chambers. Bipasha and Karan had to come to terms with this diagnosis, often feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about the future. “Initially, we didn’t even fully understand what VSD was. It was a blur, and celebrating Devi’s birth felt muted under the weight of this diagnosis.”

Despite the challenges, Devi’s resilience has been a constant source of inspiration. “The first five months were particularly tough, but Devi has been exceptional from the start. The surgery, recommended when she was three months old, was a critical step, but her strength has shone through every stage of this journey.”

As Karan Singh Grover continues to receive praise for his performance in ‘Fighter’, he balances his professional success with the personal triumphs and challenges of his family life. His reflections highlight the extraordinary strength of Devi and Bipasha and offer a glimpse into the powerful bond that defines their family.