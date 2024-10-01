Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate third anniversary

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in high spirits as they mark their third anniversary, sharing heartfelt messages on social media to celebrate their three years together.

In a sweet post on Instagram, Hrithik expressed his affection with the words, “Happy anniversary partner. 1.10.2024.”

Meanwhile, Saba echoed his sentiments with her own post, stating, “Happy 3 years partner.”

Their relationship has blossomed publicly since Hrithik first confirmed it at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party in 2022. The couple made quite an impression as they arrived hand-in-hand, marking a new chapter.

Saba, an accomplished Indian actress, theatre director, and musician, has made her mark not only on the big screen but also in the world of music as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink.

Recently, Hrithik celebrated another milestone for Saba, who was awarded Best Actor/Actress in a Comedy Role at the Asian Academy Creative Awards 2024 for her performance in the show ‘Who’s Your Gynac’.

Sharing a poster of Saba receiving the accolade, Hrithik praised her on Instagram, writing, “Yay!! So proud of you Sa! This was such an incredible performance! I think I called this one.”

Saba Azad’s career has been marked by diverse roles, from her Bollywood debut in the indie film ‘Dil Kabaddi’ in 2008 to her memorable performance in the romantic comedy ‘Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge’ in 2011. She also gained attention for her role as Dingo in the popular Y-Films web series ‘Ladies Room’ in 2016.