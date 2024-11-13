How Shraddha Kapoor connects with fans online and offline

In the entertainment industry, every actor has a unique fan following, but some build connections with their fans, that stands out for its warmth and authenticity. Shraddha Kapoor has earned a loyal fan base due to her down-to-earth personality and genuine relatability.

What makes Shraddha truly special is her active involvement with fans, especially during her birthday celebrations. This year, she preferred a more intimate gathering with them.

Each year, her supporters celebrate by bringing gifts, cutting cakes, and sharing their love for the actress, who reciprocates with kindness and gratitude. She enjoys these moments with her fans, making the experience feel personal and heartwarming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

On social media, she engages directly with her fans. Shraddha is known for responding to comments on her Instagram posts in a witty and playful manner, ensuring that her fans feel seen and appreciated. She often shares her love for simple joys, including her favorite food—’Vada Pav’.

She often blends her Marathi roots with her public persona. Her endearing Marathi accent, love for traditional attire like the ‘Nauvari saree’, and her deep connection to cultural celebrations make her a breath of fresh air in an industry often associated with glamour and luxury.

Shraddha’s mantra is to stay grounded, choosing simplicity and authenticity over the high-profile lifestyle.

On the professional front, Shraddha Kapoor has proven her box office power with the immense success of ‘Stree 2’.