Housefull 5 wraps final schedule: The cast shines in group photo

The much-loved comedy franchise ‘Housefull’ is gearing up for its fifth installment, and fans can hardly wait! As the team approaches the final stages of filming, a star-studded group photo featuring the ensemble ‘Housefull 5’ cast has set social media abuzz.

On Wednesday, production house Nadiadwala Grandson shared an exciting glimpse of the cast, dressed in their on-screen looks. Leading the pack, Akshay Kumar donned a white vest paired with brown cargo pants and stylish sunglasses, exuding his signature charm.

Standing alongside him, Abhishek Bachchan sported a vibrant full-sleeved shirt, while Jacqueline Fernandez turned heads in a chic short dress.

Veterans Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff brought an edge to the photo, dressed in all-black outfits. The stellar lineup also includes Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Chitrangda Singh, Nana Patekar, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, and the evergreen Johnny Lever.

The production house captioned the post, “Cruising through the last schedule of our cinematic journey!” signaling the approaching wrap of this ambitious project.

Helmed by director Tarun Mansukhani and backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, ‘Housefull 5’ is ready to hit theatres on ”June 6, 2025”. The film holds a special place in Bollywood history as the first Indian franchise to deliver five installments.

The ‘Housefull’ saga began in 2010, with the original film featuring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Lara Dutta, and Deepika Padukone, becoming an instant hit. It was followed by the equally successful ‘Housefull 2’ in 2012, which expanded the cast to include John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more.

The third installment in 2016 saw Sajid Samji and Farhad Samji take over as directors, maintaining the franchise’s comic charm. Farhad Samji continued his association with ‘Housefull 4’, a reincarnation comedy, released in 2019.

Mark your calendars for June 2025—it’s going to be a laughter-packed summer!