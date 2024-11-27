Ananya Panday on relationships: ‘No more compromises in love’

Ananya Panday recently opened up about her approach to relationships, revealing that she is no longer willing to compromise her identity for the sake of love. Speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the actress discussed her past experiences and the lessons she’s learned from them.

Reflecting on the idea of compromise in relationships, Ananya Panday acknowledged that, like many others, she too had changed aspects of herself to please a partner in the past.

She shared, “I have seen around that people have been… I have been… I am sure where I have changed myself a lot but not to the point that it became too harmful.”

Advertisement

However, over time, she realized that such changes weren’t sustainable, as they led her to feel disconnected from her true self. “I’ve realised that yes, maybe I have not been myself, so this isn’t the best situation for me,” she confessed.

The actress recalled how she used to adapt her preferences to match those of her partner, from choosing different types of food to watching movies just to align with their interests.

“I would pretend, like, ‘I want to watch this movie,’ but I would do whatever my partner liked, go to only the places they preferred,” she explained. “But now I wouldn’t. I would want my partner to accept me as I am, as I would accept them for whatever they are.”

When it comes to romance, Ananya shared that her idea of an ideal partner is someone who truly listens to her. “Romance for me is someone who listens to me, remembers small things, and just listens,” she said, emphasizing that sometimes, she doesn’t seek solutions, just a compassionate ear.

Ananya’s personal journey of self-acceptance comes after a rumored breakup with actor Aditya Roy Kapur earlier this year. The two sparked dating rumors back in 2022 when they were together at Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, with filmmaker Karan Johar hinting at their relationship during an episode of Koffee With Karan.